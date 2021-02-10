Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). Equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

