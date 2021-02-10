Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 10.6% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $52.81. 218,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 193,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

