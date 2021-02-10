NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 161,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 23,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The stock has a market cap of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NL Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

