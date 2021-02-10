NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 4,644 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

VNO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.