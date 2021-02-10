NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.65 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $1,935,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,585,319 shares of company stock worth $296,895,363.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

