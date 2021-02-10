NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

