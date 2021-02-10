NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,595 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.