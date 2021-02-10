NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.92 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.