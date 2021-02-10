Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. 31,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,585. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

