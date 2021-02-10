North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NRT stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.28. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,101.43%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

