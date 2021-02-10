Northland Securities Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $60.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

OMF traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 37,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,549. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

