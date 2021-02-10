Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

NWBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 28,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $66,740.49. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $522,530. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 256,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,892 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 60.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

