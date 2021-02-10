NorthWestern (NWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NWE stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

