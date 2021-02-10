NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 254,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 198,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

