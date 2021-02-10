Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 234,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

