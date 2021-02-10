Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,901 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 1.32% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,266. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.