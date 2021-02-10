Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

HYBB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

