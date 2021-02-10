Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 324,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 53,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.