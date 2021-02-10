Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,804,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.79. 84,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

