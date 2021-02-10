Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.44

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.44 and last traded at $136.40, with a volume of 948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Novanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

