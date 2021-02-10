Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

