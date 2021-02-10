Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

NUAN opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

