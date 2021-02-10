Numeraire Hits One Day Volume of $26.87 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $36.27 or 0.00079490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $162.19 million and $26.87 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00058659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.25 or 0.01129108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.21 or 0.05465789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00045318 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.