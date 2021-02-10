Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NIQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,952. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

