Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

