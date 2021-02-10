Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NUO remained flat at $$15.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.