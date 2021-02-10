Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $2.15. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 30,107 shares.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1395604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

