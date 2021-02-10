nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 9,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,152. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

