nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.079-2.158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.68 EPS.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 3,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

