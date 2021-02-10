NXM Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $400.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $64.74 or 0.00144531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $393.90 million and approximately $400.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00282251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00115113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202202 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,653,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,084,618 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

