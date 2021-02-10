Nxt Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.85 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.