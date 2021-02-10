Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

