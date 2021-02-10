Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $360.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.