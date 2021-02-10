Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Veracyte worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Veracyte by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

In other Veracyte news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,369 shares of company stock worth $2,290,044 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.