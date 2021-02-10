Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $179.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.23.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

