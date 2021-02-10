Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $403.73 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average of $415.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

