Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 36,047 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,047 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

