Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 37,498 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,253 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 37,498 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Perficient worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Perficient by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 237,193 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Perficient by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

