Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of MA stock opened at $333.60 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.08 and its 200-day moving average is $333.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,756 shares of company stock valued at $194,826,299 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

