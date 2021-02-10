OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to $4.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 155.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCANF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

