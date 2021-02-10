Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.25. 79,770,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 95,282,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

