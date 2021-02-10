Oikos Holdings LLC Invests $36.74 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,740,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 27.0% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $359.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.