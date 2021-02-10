Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.58

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.58 and traded as high as $164.76. Omega Flex shares last traded at $156.02, with a volume of 7,543 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Flex by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,190,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

