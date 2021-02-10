ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Buys 87,800 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

