ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 6,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

