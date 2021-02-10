OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.95 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 3.95 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 13,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,549. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

