ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.26.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. 3,054,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

