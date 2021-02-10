OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Trading Up 7.3%

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 251,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 37,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.