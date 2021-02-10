OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Trading Up 5.7%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 184,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 85,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

In other OptimumBank news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of OptimumBank worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

