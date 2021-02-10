Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

